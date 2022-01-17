Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. 518,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

