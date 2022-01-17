Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 431,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,830. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

