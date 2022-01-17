Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $374.48. The company had a trading volume of 903,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.42. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.