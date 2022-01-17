Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,915 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,955,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

