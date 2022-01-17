Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 24th (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ALPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $347,000.

