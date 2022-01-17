Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2,822.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

