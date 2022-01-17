Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,789.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,720. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,894.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,801.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

