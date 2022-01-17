Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,789.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,894.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,801.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.