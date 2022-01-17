AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

