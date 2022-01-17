AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

