Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Sunday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Alternative Investment Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0034.

About Alternative Investment Trust

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

