Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

