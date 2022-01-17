Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $895,852.59 and $51,338.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

