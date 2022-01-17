Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3,427.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

