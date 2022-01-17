Ambarella (AMBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/5/2021 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/2/2021 – Ambarella had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Colliers Securities from $135.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AMBA opened at $155.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

