Ambire AdEx Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $66.50 million and $5.71 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,668,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,226,443 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

