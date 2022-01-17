Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $71,415.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,926,417 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

