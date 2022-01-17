Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

