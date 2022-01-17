Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Ameren worth $40,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,371,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,096,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.09 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

