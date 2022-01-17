Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

