American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.75 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

