American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Raised by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 1.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 2,738,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.