American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 735.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 483.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American States Water by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American States Water by 40.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

