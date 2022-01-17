American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Tower by 39.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $4,650,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 12.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 19.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $250.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

