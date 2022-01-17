American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.63.

American Tower stock opened at $250.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

