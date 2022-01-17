American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

NYSE AWK traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,560. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

