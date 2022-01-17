Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.71

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 155114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$293.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$583,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,546,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,856,752. Insiders sold 8,229,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,031,525 over the last ninety days.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

