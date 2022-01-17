AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $141.54. 938,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.