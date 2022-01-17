AmonD (AMON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,528.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $925,304.65 and approximately $4,528.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.