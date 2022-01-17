Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,409,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.61. 2,469,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,820. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

