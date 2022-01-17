Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $102.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BRP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

