Analysts Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

