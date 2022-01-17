Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.55. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.57. 334,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,560. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

