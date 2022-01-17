Analysts Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,311 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

