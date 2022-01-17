Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $160.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.