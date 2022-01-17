Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Yum China has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

