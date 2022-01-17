Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

