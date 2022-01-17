Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.51. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. 621,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.