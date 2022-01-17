Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

PCRX traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 627,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

