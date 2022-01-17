Analysts Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global stock remained flat at $$5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

