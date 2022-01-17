Analysts Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to report $139.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.07 million and the lowest is $138.54 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $586.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

