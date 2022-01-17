Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 27,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.