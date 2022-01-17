Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $63.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $236.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

