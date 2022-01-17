Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 15,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $207.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.