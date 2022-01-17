Analysts Issue Forecasts for PulteGroup, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

NYSE:PHM opened at $57.09 on Monday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

