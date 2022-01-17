Analysts Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

