Analysts Offer Predictions for ChampionX Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ChampionX in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

