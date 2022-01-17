Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SLB opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.