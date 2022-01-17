Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.06. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

