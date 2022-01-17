Analysts Set Expectations for Immunic, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share for the year.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Immunic by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

